Mark R. Ray, 60, of Reading, passed away on Thursday evening, October 17, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 5, 1959, in Lansing, Mich., he was the son of Bud R. Ray, husband of Helen (Kinsey) Ray, Exeter Township, and the late Geraldine A. (Huff) Ray. Mark was a trained machinist and worked for Cassiano Machine Shop as a third shift supervisor. He also worked for Blue Water Construction Company. He was a member of the Stony Creek Athletic Assocation and attended Mount Penn Schools. Mark loved watching TV, was a coach in football and little league baseball in East Reading and enjoyed watching western movies. In addition to his father and stepmother, Mark is survived by his children: Megan A. Ray, fiancee of Jason J. Kijak, Reading; Marc A. Ray, husband of Morgen P. (Lease) Ray, Mount Penn; and Laurel R. Mitchell, wife of Travis Harrison, Reading. He is also survived by his brothers, Bruce A. Ray, husband of Teri M. (Hojnowski) Ray, Exeter Township; and Albert Ray, Shillington; his stepsisters: Michele Lil, wife of Mike Lil, Birdsboro; Deanna (Ray) Reber, wife of John Reber, Wyomissing; and Colleen (Ray) Vallonio, wife of Mike Vallonio, Exeter Township; and by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Along with his mother, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Todd Ray; and his sister, Wendy Jo Grable. Memorial services for Mark will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, PA. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Mark and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019