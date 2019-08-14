Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 863-5471
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Snyder Sr.


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Snyder Sr. Obituary

Mark A. Snyder Sr., 66, died August 10, 2019, at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, Fla.

He was the husband of Barbara E. (Lash) Snyder, of Port Richey, Fla., for almost 40 years. Born on July 4, 1953, in Reading, Pa., Mark was the son of the late Luther and Elsie (Boyer) Snyder.

He was also predeceased by a sister, Ann (Snyder) Gogluizza and a brother, Ronald Snyder.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Tracy (Lash) Bingham and her husband, Erik, Round Lake Beach, Ill., and Mark A. Snyder Jr., Port Richey, Fla. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Rachel and Sarah

Bingham. Mark's surviving siblings are: Diane Schrop and husband, William; Faye Cafoncelli and partner, Rick Oakes; Sue Umbenhower and husband, Clark; and Philip Snyder and wife, Kathe.

He was employed by Reading Body Works for 6 years and Agere for over 23 years, both in Reading, Pa., and G+M signs for over 4 years in Round Lake, Ill.

Mark will be cremated at Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Hudson, Fla.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
Download Now