Mark A. Snyder Sr., 66, died August 10, 2019, at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, Fla.
He was the husband of Barbara E. (Lash) Snyder, of Port Richey, Fla., for almost 40 years. Born on July 4, 1953, in Reading, Pa., Mark was the son of the late Luther and Elsie (Boyer) Snyder.
He was also predeceased by a sister, Ann (Snyder) Gogluizza and a brother, Ronald Snyder.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Tracy (Lash) Bingham and her husband, Erik, Round Lake Beach, Ill., and Mark A. Snyder Jr., Port Richey, Fla. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Rachel and Sarah
Bingham. Mark's surviving siblings are: Diane Schrop and husband, William; Faye Cafoncelli and partner, Rick Oakes; Sue Umbenhower and husband, Clark; and Philip Snyder and wife, Kathe.
He was employed by Reading Body Works for 6 years and Agere for over 23 years, both in Reading, Pa., and G+M signs for over 4 years in Round Lake, Ill.
Mark will be cremated at Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Hudson, Fla.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019