Mark Richard Spohn, 59 of Boyertown, PA and husband of the late Georganne (Mc Menamin) Spohn passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020. Born in Pottstown, PA he is the son of Richard and Barbara (Frey) Spohn, whose unconditional love of Mark was always a constant presence in his life. Mark was a 1978 graduate of Boyertown Area Senior High School. He and his wife were the owners of Plant Villa, Boyertown, PA since 1980. Marks speciality were his beautiful Christmas wreaths he spent hours making every year. Family, friends and many organizations looked to him to decorate their homes and celebrate the season. Surviving is his son Benjamin Spohn and his wife Lindsey, Phoenixville, PA. Two sisters, Christine (Mike) Amoroso of Murfreesboro, TN and Carol (Michael) Scrobola of Troy, OH. Two nephews, Brad ( Joann) Moyer of Antioch, TN and Jarred (Jessica) Moyer of Williamsport, PA. Mark will also be reunited with his Great Dane, Cooper. Cooper was loved by all of Marks family and friends. He was one damn cool dog. A family gathering in celebration of Mark and Georganne’s life will be held at the convenience of his family. Donations in Mark and Georgannes honor can be made to The Clinic, 143 Church Street Phoenixville, PA 19460 or Paws 2 Freedom, 1009 Broadway, Bethlehem PA 18015.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020