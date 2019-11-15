|
Marlene L. (Stallings) Driscoll, 85, of Boyertown, wife of the late D. Robert Driscoll, who passed away on Nov. 20, 2006, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Chestnut Knoll. They were married for 52 years. Born in and raised in Glen Burnie, Md., she was the daughter of the late James B. and Edna (Roman) Stallings. Marlene graduated from Glen Burnie High School. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boyertown. Marlene lived in Boyertown since her marriage to Robert Driscoll on July 17, 1954. She has had various jobs, from working at National Penn Bank for 17 years, Limerick Power Plant for 10 years, and as an aide for Gross Equipment Company. She was well-known in the area for her affiliation with Faith Chapter #444 Order of the Eastern Star and a past officer in Order of the Amaranth #113 of Pottstown. Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., 1020 E Phila. Ave., Gilbertsville. A graveside service will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marlene’s name to Faith Chapter #444, c/o Penny L. Pierson, 172 Oberholtzer Rd., Gilbertsville, PA 19525-8620 Send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019