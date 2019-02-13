Marlene Ladd (Moser) Fetter, 83, of

Muhlenberg Park, passed away on Sunday morning, February 10, 2019, in Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia.

She was the wife of Eugene L. Fetter, who passed away on August 26, 2012.

Born in Reading, Marlene was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Ruth (Ladd) Moser.

Marlene was a graduate of Allentown Bible Institute. She was employed as a professional administrative assistant for many years by Reading Tube Corporation (now Cambridge-Lee Industries).

Marlene enjoyed the company of her family and friends. She was an extremely selfless and giving person and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Marlene is survived by her sons, Robert G. Fetter, of Fleetwood, and Vincent L. Fetter, of Muhlenberg Park; and her daughter, Lisa J., wife of Craig B. Millward, of Leesport. She is also survived by her brother, Dwight L. Moser; her grandchildren, Jeremy R.G. Fetter and Jolene K.R. Schwartz, wife of Jordan Schwartz; and her nieces and nephew, who reside in Utah.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring. Viewing will be Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sinking Spring.

