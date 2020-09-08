Marlene J. (nee: Knoblauch) Drexel Marlene J. (nee: Knoblauch) Drexel, 86, of Cumru Twp., passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at home. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harold L. and Ruth M. (nee: Muckel) Knoblauch. Marlene was a graduate of the Reading High School. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards and watching baseball and loved her cats. She spent her life with her family. Surviving are four children, Marla K. (nee: Drexel), wife of James R. Marquette of Cumru Twp.; Jeffrey S. Drexel of Mohnton; Joy L. Drexel of Cumru Twp. and Joni E. (nee: Drexel) Evans of Wernersville. She is also survived by two granddaughters: Charlette L. (nee: Drexel), wife of Andrew P. Kutz of Mohnton, and Natalie K. Drexel, companion of Matthew A. Brossman of Womelsdorf; and one great grandson, Austin J. Hill of Mohnton, who made her life complete. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard A. Knoblauch. Funeral Service and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer on line condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com
