Marlene L. Miller, of Centre Twp., went to be with her parents and son, on the third of February 2020, at the age of 82. She was the wife of Clair L. Miller. They were married on April 21, 1956 and celebrated 63 years of marriage. Born in Virginville, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd T. and Katie R. (Angstadt) Dreibelbis. Marlene was the mother of Debra A. (Miller) Rodgers, Stevens, Lancaster Co.; Donna M. (Miller), wife of Dennis Kunkle, Tilden Twp.; and Darin R. Miller, husband of Tina, Leesport. She was predeceased by son, David C. Miller, who died December 9, 1984. Marlene was a loving granny and nanny to grandchildren: Tansy Rodgers; Brandon Rodgers, and his wife Tammy; Jared Rodgers; Dustin Kunkle; Desira (Kunkle), wife of Randy Rickenbach; Dominic DeFuso; and Destinee Deesing; and two great-grandchildren, Connor Kunkle and Harper Moll. She is also survived by her sister, Leona J. (Dreibelbis), wife of James Wright, Virginville; and brother, Malcolm L. Dreibelbis, husband of Sharon, Ontelaunee Twp. Marlene worked side-by-side with her family on the family farm. She also worked outside the home at Western Electric, Rudy’s Shirt Factory, Berks Heim and later years as a nanny. She was a member of Salem (Belleman’s) Church, Centre Twp. She was also a member of Virginville Fire Company and Central Berks Fire Company and beneficial association, Centerport, where at one time was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. In her later years, she joined the local Grange and also the county, state and national Grange, holding many offices and doing a lot of volunteering. Marlene’s hobbies were crocheting and word search. She was also into genealogy for family history. Services will be held on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Fairview (Belleman’s) Cemetery, Centre Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Wednesday, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and Thursday, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
