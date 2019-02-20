Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene (Straw) Moser.

Marlene Carol Moser, 79, died February 19, 2019, at her Oley Township residence.

Born April 29, 1939, in Linglestown, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Kermit M. and Eva Marie (Hess) Straw.

She was the wife of Monroe K. Moser to whom she was married November 26, 1971. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Rodman "Benny" Benfield, in 1967.

Marlene was employed as a caretaker at Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown, for a number of years. She was a member of Ark Bible Chapel, Woodchoppertown.

Marlene was an animal lover and her grandchildren were her pride and joy; she loved spending time with them.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her three

children: Richard R., husband of Jennifer L. Benfield, of Boyertown; Randy L., husband of Tammy L. Benfield, of Colebrookdale Township; and Traci L. Yorgey, of Oley.

There are also six grandchildren: Ryan L. Benfield, Colin J. Benfield, Amie L. Benfield, Cori A. Yost, Jenna L. Benfield and Molli L. Yorgey; and four great-grandchildren: Riley Benfield, Jake Benfield, Sophia Benfield and Brynn Sanders.

Marlene was preceded in death by her five siblings:

Virginia Henne, Arletta Williams, Clyde Straw, Nila Hitch and Ann Straw.

Services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main St., Oley.

A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m.

Burial will follow in Oley Cemetery, Spangsville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839, and/or Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



