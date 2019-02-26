Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene (Skarbek) Schutz.

Marlene R. (Skarbek) Schutz, 66, wife of Kerry S. Schutz, of Douglassville, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late

Joseph E. and Florence A. (Sroka) Skarbek.

Marlene enjoyed playing golf, racquetball, tennis and biking with her husband. She loved spending time with her family at the beach. Marlene was the executive assistant to the vice president of Institutional Advancement at Alvernia University.

Surviving along with her husband is her son, Kyle Schutz; brother, Joseph R. Skarbek, husband of Carol; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Marlene was predeceased by her brother, Edmund M. Skarbek, husband of the late Patricia.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 223 Beech St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at the church gathering center.

Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, is entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marlene's memory to the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters, 450 Saint Bernardine St., Reading, PA 19607.

