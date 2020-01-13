|
|
Marlin Samuel Fessler, 71, of Centre Twp., passed away peacefully in his home on January 12, 2020. He was the husband of Nancy M. (Miller) Fessler, who resides in ManorCare, Laureldale. Marlin was a devoted husband and faithfully visited Nancy daily. They were married on July 3, 1982 and celebrated their thirty-seventh wedding anniversary last year. Surviving in addition to his wife is a son John R. Fessler, St. Petersburg, Fla.; and a daughter, Laura M. Fessler, Reading. Marlin was born at home, in Summit Station, on April 29, 1948. He was the son of the late George S. and Dorothy M. (Freeman) Fessler. Marlin is also survived by two brothers, Lawrence E., and his wife, Darlene, Llewellyn; and Richard D., Tremont; and a sister, Karen C., wife of Russel Harley, Summit Station. He was predeceased by three brothers: Dennis G., Arnold T. and Tedford B.; and an infant sister, Doris. Marlin was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School. He was employed by Fairmount Foundry, Hamburg, for over 40 years. He could also be seen ringing the Salvation Army bell at Redner’s, Leesport. Marlin was a faithful member of St. Michael’s Church, Tilden Twp. A memorial service will be held on Friday, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tilden Twp. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Michael’s Church, 529 St. Michael’s Road, Hamburg, PA 19526, or The Salvation Army, 700 S Fourth Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020