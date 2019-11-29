|
Marlin R. Hunsicker, 82, of Tilden Twp., passed away, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital, Orwigsburg. He was the husband of Nancy L. (Schaeffer) Hunsicker. They were married October 30, 1987 and celebrated 32 years of marriage. Born in Kempton, he was the son of the late Homer and Annie (Ernst) Hunsicker. He was self-employed as a truck driver. Marlin was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamburg. He was also a member of Hamburg Game Association, Wagner Good Post No. 216 , Hamburg, Shoemakersville Fire Company, and Union Fire Co. No. 1 of Hamburg. He enjoyed his old car, and his motorcycle. He is survived by two daughters: Coleen (Hunsicker) Mycock, wife of George, Cecilton, MD, and Lisa (Hunsicker) Pellegrino, wife of David, Pensacola, FL; a step-son, Jeffrey Hinkle husband of Audrey, Leesport; a step-daughter, Jennifer (Brossman) Watkins wife of Mark, Centre Twp.; four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Robert Hunsicker, husband of Claire, Kempton; and his loving canine companion, Charlie. He was predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen (Hunsicker) Specht; and his other brothers and sisters. At Marlin’s request, there will be no services. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019