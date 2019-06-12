Marlin Stoltzfus

Marlin R. Stoltzfus, 78, died June 10, 2019, in his Exeter Township residence.

He was the husband of Ruth Elizabeth (Hershey) Stoltzfus, to whom he was

married August 22, 1970. Born, January 28, 1941, in Pottstown, he was a son of the late Roy Yoder and Minnie (Glick) Stoltzfus. Marlin was a 1959 graduate of Exeter High School. A lifelong dairy farmer, he was self-employed at Elmford Farms until his retirement in 2016. Marlin attended Boyertown Mennonite Church. He was a member of Buck Run Hunting Camp in Port

Allegheny for many years.

Survivors: wife, Ruth E. Stoltzfus, of Exeter Township; sons, Erick C., husband of Amber J. (Benner) Stoltzfus, of Denver, Lancaster County; and Dean M., husband of Gwen B. (Bierman) Stoltzfus, of Exeter Township; grandchildren: Nevada, Tayden, Tucker, Lydia, Colton, Hadassah, Luke, Arden Connor and Keiryn; and his siblings: Sara E. Mullett, of Bemidji, Minn.; M. Kathleen Eggink, of St. Paul, Minn.; Howard L. Stoltzfus, of Exeter Township; and Carol E. Stoltzfus, of St. Paul, Minn.

Marlin was preceded in death by his brother, Dwight E. Stoltzfus.

Services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Boyertown Mennonite Church, 275 Mill Street,

Boyertown, PA 19512. A viewing will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m., in the church. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Boyertown Mennonite Church, at the above address.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 12, 2019
