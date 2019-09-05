|
Marlin L. Stoltzfus, 57, of Marietta,
returned to his heavenly home on Monday, September 2, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer.
His unwavering faith in God and his
devotion to his family supported him in his fight and ultimately gave him peace.
He was the husband of Michele E. Kline Stoltzfus, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage this past July 18.
Born in Coatesville, he was the son of Elmer and Rebecca Blank Stoltzfus, of Gordonville.
Marlin was self-employed as a drywaller finisher for 30 years, and for the past few years was a manager at Shady Maple Smorgasbord. He was featured on an episode of
Extreme Home Makeover showcasing his drywalling
talents.
He was a very active member of The Outpouring Church in Lancaster, where he was involved with planning and
offered counseling. This devotion to ministry was an
example of the great compassion and servant heart he had towards others and his love for God. His faith was of great importance in his life, he loved the Lord with all of his heart. He loved distance running, but especially enjoyed running to support a cause that helped others. He was still running 5Ks to help others even while enduring his own chemo sessions for stage 3 cancer, and placing 1st, 2nd and 3rd in his age class. Even in his last hours, he wanted to
donate his retinas to two blind people. It was always about someone else, never himself.
Marlin was caring, humble and protective of those he loved. He loved his family and especially enjoyed playing with is grandchildren, where he showed his joy for life and his spirit.
Marlin was a 1979 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School where he was a wrestler and runner.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his four children: Josiah, married to Nicole, of Milford, Ohio, Angelica, married to Andrew Glass, of Batavia, Ohio, Shay, married to Troy Sauger, of Marietta, Pa., and Joel, of
Felton, Pa.; his five grandchildren: Landon, Riley, Kaylin, Ivy and Stella; and his siblings: Brenda, married to Ken Diller, of Gordonville, Merv, married to Jan Stoltzfus, of Smoketown, Larry, married to Cheryl Stoltzfus, of
Lancaster and his, twin, Marilyn, married to Dennis White, of Lancaster.
Friends will be received on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, and again on
Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 9-10 a.m., with the
funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Ridgeview Mennonite Cemetery in Gordonville.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Marlin's memory to Outpouring Church, 2137 Embassy Drive, Suite 218, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence to his
family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.