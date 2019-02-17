Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marquis Bradley.

Marquis Bradley, 29, of Reading, departed this earthly life on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Born in Reading, he was the son of Duane Bradley and Joann Jones, both of Reading.

He was last employed with Pratt Display Corporation of Reading. He was educated in the Reading public school system and a graduate of

Reading High School. Marquis was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan, his love and passion was baseball; he enjoyed

listening to old school rap music.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Janasia Bradley and Marquis Lamar Bradley, both of

Reading; his brothers, Stephen Skinner and Tyrice

Dwayne Bradley, both of Reading; his grandmother, Earlean Bradley; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other

relatives and friends.

Marquis is predeceased by his daughter, Vanesa Bradley; grandparents: James E. Bradley, Vernon Custis and Betty Jane Jones.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February, 18, 2019, at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Jerry Jones officiating.

Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Harris Funeral Home Inc., 222 North Front Street,

Reading, is in charge of arrangements.



