Marshall Gene Ritchie It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, and dear friend, Marshall Gene Ritchie, age 79, after succumbing to pneumonia in the Reading Hospital the evening of September 18th. Marshall “Gene” was born in Jonestown, PA, on March 20, 1941 to the late Marshall Arehart Ritchie & Mary Susan (Barnhart) Ritchie, whom he dearly loved. He is pre-deceased by his wife, Marie, whom he was happily married to for 37 years. Prior to their union, they had four children each. Both spoke of their eight children, as if all were their own; thus, wonderful stories of family and friendships followed, along with many large holiday gatherings. Marshall is also pre-deceased by their grandson, Kurtis. He leaves behind a wealth of love, family, friendship, and honor. His love & partner of the past eight years, Natalie Guisto, along with their beloved dog, Karma; four children: Valerie Whidden, Gregory Ritchie, Kim Carter (Robert) & Michelle Ritchie; four stepchildren: Karen Gamby (Ron), Cindy Dietz-Ruppert, JoAnn Bombay (Bruno), & Ken Dietz; 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; his sisters: Arlene Camasta (Joseph), Patty Bender (Bruce); his brother, Lloyd Ritchie (Ann). Marshall loved his family & friends and would unconditionally help anyone in need. As Marshall’s loving grandson said it: “If you don’t know this man, you should. He always helped anyone in need, he always sacrificed for his family & friends, he always has been there for me when I was in times of need and support, he is and always will be to me more than I can ever describe to anyone. I have so many fantastic memories with this man…a novel’s worth! I hope I can be half the man he is to his family and friends…something I strive everyday to aspire to. For those of you who had him a part of your life, you understand what type of man he is.” Marshall spent ten years in the National Guard, and enjoyed a lifetime career of driving truck for a variety of companies (Rockwell International, Motor Freight Express, Pilot Freight); he continued driving in his retirement years for local jobs, just because he loved driving. He & Marie enjoyed many years boating on the Chesapeake Bay with friends & family; he was an avid Nascar fan; he spent weekends at his camper in the Blue Rocks; and was noted for tapping his foot to most any type of music. Memberships through the years included Central Fire Company, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Hance’s Point Yacht Club, and Bowley’s Marina. Special thanks to Lucy Diaz & Harriet Bombay, who spent many hours caring for Marshall in his home, prior to being hospitalized. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to: Opportunity House, 430 N. 2nd Street, Reading, PA 19601, an organization whose mission statement is to “change lives by educating, housing, feeding and empowering people to stand on their own feet.” This is much like our Marshall’s mission. The family entrusts Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading, to handle his arrangements. There will be a private gathering with family due to COVID precautions.



