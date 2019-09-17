Home

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Gethsemane Cemetery
3139 Kutztown Road
Reading, PA
1938 - 2019
Marta Mercado Obituary

Marta Figueroa Mercado, 80, of Reading, Pennsylvania, passed away on September 15, 2019.

She was born to José Concepcion Figueroa and Agapita Aponte, on

September 17, 1938 in Caguas, Puerto Rico.

Marta graduated from Colegio Huertas/Secretarial High School in 1958 in Caguas, Puerto Rico.

She worked as a home health attendant for Berks Visiting Nurse Association.

After 25 years of service, Marta retired in 1999.

She enjoyed reading, television in Spanish and taking care of her home and her animals and spending time with her family, especially her great-granddaughters. She was an avid animal lover and advocate for animal rights.

Marta is survived by her four sons: Jose Mercado, Raul Mercado Jr., Miguel Mercado and George Mercado; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Emma Figueroa; and her daughter, Marta D. Williams.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 18, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale.

A graveside prayer service will be held Thursday,

September 19, at 1:00 p.m., in Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Reading.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 North 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 17, 2019
