Martha George
Martha George On Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 6:12 a.m., the Master was walking in the Garden of Life and saw that a rare flower had reached a stage of perfection. God noticed this extraordinary flower displayed the beauty of love, peace, kindness and gentleness, the qualities in which His eternal place is adorned. Martha was born on April 20, 1924 in Alcolu, South Carolina. She was the daughter of Marie and Joe Wilson, Sr. In 1942, she was joined in holy matrimony to the late Isiah George, Sr. to whom she was married to for 38 years. Martha leaves to cherish fond memories: three children Martha Ann Moorer, Caroline Baker, Donald (Idella) George; one daughter in law Ruth George; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one sister Barbara Starks; two sisters in law Marjorie Wilson, Katie George; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives. Celebration of Life Services for Mother Martha George, Monday, November 23, 2020 in the St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 436 So. 7th Street. Friends and family may call at 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial immediately following service in Forest Hill Memorial Park, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reifton. Services are entrusted to Harris Funeral Home, 222 No. Front St., Reading.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
222 N Front St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 372-5454
