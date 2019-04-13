Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha (Petersheim) Lantz.

Martha M. Lantz, 96, of Narvon, formerly of Morgantown, died peacefully on

Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Zerbe

Retirement Community.

Born in Morgantown, she was a daughter of the late Samuel K. and Melinda (Mast) Petersheim. Her husband, Alpheus D. Lantz, died May 28, 2001.

Martha was a homemaker and a longtime member of Hopewell Christian Fellowship where she served in the kitchen. She had formerly worked for 15 years at Zerbe

Retirement Community and was an avid gardener, a skilled quilter and seamstress and an accomplished beekeeper.

Surviving are six children: Nevin D., married to Norene (Huber) Lantz, of Capitola, Calif.; Merle E., married to

Diana (Shelton) Lantz, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Wendell J., married to Doris (Weaver) Lantz, of Paoli, Ind.; Thelma, married to Richard Penman, of Halifax; Ivan, married to Lois (Woolston) Lantz, of Reading; and Bertha, married to Thomas Collins, of Mohnton; 11 grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; a brother, Walter Petersheim, of Morgantown; and a sister, Elizabeth Martin, of Ephrata.

Preceding her in death are four brothers and two sisters: Elmer Petersheim, Ruth Good, Stephen Petersheim, John Petersheim, Sarah Burkholder and Edwin Petersheim.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18, at 10:00 a.m. at Hopewell Christian Fellowship, 2286 Hopewell Road, Elverson. Interment will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, on

Wednesday, from 6-8:00 p.m. and on Thursday at the Church from 9-10:00 a.m.

