Martha "Molly" Lucas, formerly of Sinking Spring, Pa., and a longtime resident of Berks Heim Nursing Home, passed away at the age of 88.

She was born in Wyomissing, Pa., and attended Albright College at a time when many women did not attend college. She then went on to work at a Reading print shop for many years. Molly was loved by all and was passionate about reading, the Giants, the horse track and animals!

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Tom Lucas, and will be missed by all who knew her.

Services are private and donations may be made to the humane society.



