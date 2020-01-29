|
|
?Martha Marie (Duncan) Cooper, 67, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 27, 2020 in her Reading residence surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Grant R. "Coop" Cooper who shared 47 years together, 27 years of marital bliss. Martha was born in Reading on September 19, 1952 a daughter of the late Escort Lee and Ruth Hattie Mae(Mackey) Duncan. She was employed by Baldwin Brass for over 15 years and was an avid BINGO player. Left behind to cherish her memory are her children; Lamont Duncan, Russell Williams, Shona Williams, Doreen Cooper (Hutchison), Chancey Martin all of Reading; her siblings; Mary Byrd of Phila., Mackever Duncan and his wife, Sherry of Charlotte, NC., Pauline Duncan of Reading, Brack Louis Duncan of Reading, Nancy (Duncan) Johnson and her husband, Ralph of Charlotte, NC., Barbara Duncan of Reading, Coleen and her husband William McAlpine of Fayetteville, NC., Sherwood and his wife Tara Duncan of Reading, Rebecca (Duncan) Carr of Reading, Valerie Duncan of Reading, Lisa Duncan of Reading; her sister-in-law, MaryAnn Cooper Dixon and her husband Bill of Baltimore, MD.; her best friend, Allen "Flint" Robinson; 15 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and close family friends. A Celebration of Martha's Life will be Monday February 3, 2020 at 11am in St John's Missionary Baptist Church, 436 S 7th St., Reading, PA 19602. Burial to follow in Pleasantview Cemetery, Sinking Spring. A viewing will be Monday 10-11am in the church. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading is entrusted with her services. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020