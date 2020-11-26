Martin D. “Marty” Karsko, 84, of Spring Twp., passed away on November 24, 2020, at Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth A. “Liz” Karsko; they were to be married 60 years February 2021. Born in Avoca, PA, he was a son of the late Charles and Mabel (Holl) Karsko. He was a graduate of Avoca High School and then enlisted in the US Navy. Later he became a Pennsylvania State Police Officer for three years. After the police force, he attended Kutztown State Teachers College graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. He then went on to receive his Master’s Degree from Millersville University. Marty taught 4th and 6th grades at Robeson Elementary School (Twin Valley School District) for 30 years, retiring in 1995. He had many interests and hobbies. He was a passionate gardener, loved to travel and enjoyed bowling. He found great joy volunteering at Reading Hospital and RACC for many years. A man of great faith, he was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Shillington. Marty was a very kind, caring and compassionate man. He was quiet, humble and a man of great wisdom. He valued time with his family and his many friendships. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three siblings: Mary (William) McCollum; Holly (James) O’Boyle; and Michael (Alice) Karsko; six nieces and nephews: Gretchen, Ryan, Nancy, Alisa, Michael, and Michelle as well as many great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four siblings: Jane Mullins, Margaret DeGroot, Charles Karsko, and Mabel Dunston. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, November 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. John’s RCC, Shillington, entombment will follow at Gethsemane Chapel. There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation or St. John’s RCC in Marty’s memory. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.