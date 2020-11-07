1/1
Dr. Martin Spangler Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Martin L. Spangler Jr, 87, of Reading, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, November 6, 2020. He and his wife Julia A. (Ulrich) shared 63 years of loving marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late M. Luther and Amelia (Twardowski) Spangler. Martin graduated from Reading High School in 1950, University of Pennsylvania in 1954, and later earned his Doctorate of Medicine from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1958. He kept a solo family practice from 1959 until 1988. He was a member of Community General Hospital and St. Joseph, and he served as the Health Center Medical Director from 1983 until 2000. In addition to his wife, Julia, Martin is survived by his children, David B. (Wendy) of Shillington and Sandy L. (Maurice Riley Jr.) of Reading, and his grandchildren Brian and Amy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, #180, Wyomissing, PA 19610-1190. Friends and family are invited to view on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Ave, West Reading from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Graveside services will be held at the Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522 at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed and full obituary read at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved