Dr. Martin L. Spangler Jr, 87, of Reading, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, November 6, 2020. He and his wife Julia A. (Ulrich) shared 63 years of loving marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late M. Luther and Amelia (Twardowski) Spangler. Martin graduated from Reading High School in 1950, University of Pennsylvania in 1954, and later earned his Doctorate of Medicine from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1958. He kept a solo family practice from 1959 until 1988. He was a member of Community General Hospital and St. Joseph, and he served as the Health Center Medical Director from 1983 until 2000. In addition to his wife, Julia, Martin is survived by his children, David B. (Wendy) of Shillington and Sandy L. (Maurice Riley Jr.) of Reading, and his grandchildren Brian and Amy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, #180, Wyomissing, PA 19610-1190. Friends and family are invited to view on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Ave, West Reading from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Graveside services will be held at the Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522 at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed and full obituary read at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
