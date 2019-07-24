Martin R. Stramara, 83, passed away July 13, 2019, in his Sinking Spring residence.

He was the companion of the late Donald G. Grable, with whom he celebrated 50 years together before his passing in 2014. Born in Hometown, Pa., he was the son of the late Martin and Nellie O. (Derr) Stramara.

Martin was a graduate of Pottsville High School; he also attended Penn State University and graduated from Traphagen School of the Art and Fashion Design, New York City. He was a designer by trade of profession.

Martin is survived by 11 nieces and nephews: Dawn

Blanchard, Judy Glass, Dianne M. Glass, Robert Garber, Karl Smulligan, Dianne Lehatto, Gloria Forte, Karla Beyer, Pat Diehl, Jason Stramara and Michael Stramara.

He was predeceased by his siblings: Regina Garber,

Dorothy Smulligan, Vivian Hunsicker, Leonard Stramara, and Karl Derr; and his nephews, Alan Garber and Kenneth Smulligan.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc. 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Milka, his wonderful and caring aide.

Farewell Uncle Marty. You were such a gentleman, kind and generous. We will miss you.



