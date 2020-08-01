1/1
Marvin Brandstatter Jr.
Marvin C. Brandstatter Jr., 66, passed on July 30, 2020. He married “the love of his life” Cindy (Werner) Brandstatter, with whom he shared 43 wonderful years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin & Carrie Brandstatter Sr., and daughter Wendy. In addition to his wife is survived by a son Marvin Brandstatter III & wife Bobbi and daughter Carrie-Jean Eppihimer & husband Troy. Grandchildren: Kelsey, Joey, Julian, Troy Jr., Austin, Carl, Marvin IV, and Madden, Sisters: Linda (& Jeff) Brennaman, Joanie Huey (& Stephen), and Nancy (& Mike) Quick. Parents In-Law: Larry & Jean Werner and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Marv adored each of his family members, had an immense faith & love for God. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, races, his fur-girls: (Annie, Sissy & Peanut), spending time with his family, but #1 was spending time with his wife. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 692-4055
August 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I losted Bruce 1/28/2020 but our faith in God will get us thru this.
Deb Angstadt
Friend
August 2, 2020
May you rest in the peace of our Lord and Saviour.....May God bless the family and be with them during their time of grief......
Arlene Marchesani
Friend
August 2, 2020
Darleena Robertson
Family
August 2, 2020
Tom gerner
Friend
August 2, 2020
Cathy rentschler Erkert
Friend
August 1, 2020
Carla Hund
Neighbor
August 1, 2020
Linda (Brandstatter) Brenneman
Sister
