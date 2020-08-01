Marvin C. Brandstatter Jr., 66, passed on July 30, 2020. He married “the love of his life” Cindy (Werner) Brandstatter, with whom he shared 43 wonderful years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin & Carrie Brandstatter Sr., and daughter Wendy. In addition to his wife is survived by a son Marvin Brandstatter III & wife Bobbi and daughter Carrie-Jean Eppihimer & husband Troy. Grandchildren: Kelsey, Joey, Julian, Troy Jr., Austin, Carl, Marvin IV, and Madden, Sisters: Linda (& Jeff) Brennaman, Joanie Huey (& Stephen), and Nancy (& Mike) Quick. Parents In-Law: Larry & Jean Werner and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Marv adored each of his family members, had an immense faith & love for God. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, races, his fur-girls: (Annie, Sissy & Peanut), spending time with his family, but #1 was spending time with his wife. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future.



