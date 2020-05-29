Marvin H. Bechtel
Marvin H. Bechtel Marvin H. Bechtel, age 82, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The husband of Greta (Jackson) Bechtel. He was born in Fleetwood, the son of the late Daniel L. Bechtel and Marion (Schappell) Bechtel. A U.S. Marine for 20 years served during the Vietnam War in the DaNang area. He enlisted in the Marines as a private and retired as a Captain. He loved to travel and visit with family, relatives and friends, either in person, by a phone call or writing. Marvin is survived by his wife Greta, sons Gregory Bechtel, Nevada; David Bechtel, Calif. Daughters Deborah (Bechtel) Kelly, Calif. and Alison (Bechtel) Conrad of Colorado. Also surviving is a brother Richard A. Bechtel, Kempton and sisters Anna L. (Bechtel) Miller, Breingsville; Betty M. (Bechtel) Hilbert, Fleetwood and many other relatives. Marvin was predeceased by daughter Starlyn (Bechtel) Tonkinson, sister Arlene Bechtel and brother Leroy K. Bechtel. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
