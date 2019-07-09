Marvin M. Jones, 77, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, July 3rd, at his residence.

Marvin was born in Jackson, Miss., on

December 18, 1941, a son of Joseph Cooper, of Jackson, Miss., and the late Helen (Jones) Hill. He worked as a laborer at in the traffic light

division, retiring in 2004.

Friends are invited to call on Friday from 1:00-2:00 p.m., at Feeney Funeral Home. Encryptment is private at the convenience of the family in Charles Evans Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



