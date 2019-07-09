Marvin Jones (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Jones.
Service Information
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA
19601
(610)-372-4160
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Marvin M. Jones, 77, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, July 3rd, at his residence.

Marvin was born in Jackson, Miss., on

December 18, 1941, a son of Joseph Cooper, of Jackson, Miss., and the late Helen (Jones) Hill. He worked as a laborer at in the traffic light

division, retiring in 2004.

Friends are invited to call on Friday from 1:00-2:00 p.m., at Feeney Funeral Home. Encryptment is private at the convenience of the family in Charles Evans Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.