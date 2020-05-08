Marvin R. Woerner Marvin R. Woerner, 75, passed away peacefully, on May 6, 2020 in his Temple residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Carol A. (Weaver) Woerner, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Born, January 14, 1945, in Reading, he was a son of the late Ray N. Woerner and Mary R. (Adams) Woerner Vandegrift, wife of Herbert Vandegrift. He was a 1963 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. A drywall finisher for over 35 years, Marvin was employed with Culp and Hagun Drywall, L.A.D. Drywall, Robert Bowman Drywall, and lastly, G. Earl Martin Drywall. He enjoyed fishing, shooting and was a car enthusiast. He, and his wife, enjoyed landscaping and playing in the dirt, and they loved sitting on their deck watching birds, animals and the sunset. Surviving, in addition to his wife, is his son, Bryon H., husband of Alene K. Woerner of Bern Township, and his four grandchildren: Heather L., Rachel S., Cody N. Shana M. Woerner. There are also two step grandchildren, Hali and Ethan Bartzer. Other survivors include his two sisters, Brenda L. Breneiser of Laureldale and Janet Cataldi of Adamstown; and his daughter-in-law, Marites T. Blanza-Woerner of Mechanicsburg. Marvin was preceded in death by his son, Brock J. Woerner, who died in 2010. Carol would like to thank the following people for their generosity in helping transport Marvin to and from his treatments in Philadelphia: Bryon and Alene Woerner, Orvis Rowe and David Weyandt. In addition, she wants to thank her sister, Maxine Heller, and her granddaughters, Heather and Rachel for their support and assistance in helping to care for Marvin over the past few weeks. The family is also especially grateful to the nurses and staff from Heartland Hospice for the care they gave Marvin during his time under hospice. A drive-thru viewing will be held at the Woerner’s residence, at 4430 11th Avenue, Temple, on Tuesday, May 12th from 11-12 p.m. Please enter 11th Avenue from Hay Road. A graveside service will follow the viewing at 12:30 p.m. at Laureldale Cemetery, 4631 Pottsville Pike, Muhlenberg Township. Join the procession inside the main entrance of the cemetery. If you choose not to attend the graveside service, feel free to watch the live streamed video at www.Stitzels.com. Click the link at the bottom of Marvin’s obituary page. Make sure your volume is unmuted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice and/or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 2201 Ridgewood Road, #180, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 11, 2020.