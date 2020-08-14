1/1
Marvine Joyce Weidner
Marvine Joyce Weidner Marvine Joyce Weidner, 89, of Muhlenberg Township, died August 9, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville. She was the widow of Carl James Weidner who died January 20, 1983. Born, February 8, 1931 in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Elmer H. and Mary K. (Petsch) Garman. Marvine was a 1949 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. She was employed in retail for over 50 years, with the former Kresge’s, McCrory’s and retired from K-Mart. Marvine was a very active member of Zion-Spies Reformed Church, Alsace Township. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, loved going to the Oley Fair, and doing word searches and playing bingo was a favorite pastime. Surviving is her daughter, Diane Petry of Oley; her four grandchildren, Kym Gregory, Nathanial J., husband of Sarah M. Bentley; Robbi L. Bentley, fiancé of Carlos R. Martinez; and Ashley J., wife of Wesley A. Heim; and five great grandchildren, Rachel D. Noll, Bianca M. Martinez, Ella A. Bentley, Jameson A. Heim and Jaxson T. Heim. Marvine was preceded in death by her daughter, Carla A. (Weidner) Bentley, who died October 25, 2014, and by her son-in-law, Robert C. Bentley, Jr. who died May 12, 2020. Services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be private at Berks County Memorial Gardens. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
610-987-6231
