Mary A. Moore, 91, formerly of Morgantown, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Green Hills Manor, Reading. Born in Birdsboro, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Dickey) Milshaw. Her husband, Emerson L. Moore, died Dec. 31, 1995. Mary retired in 1994 from Graco Children's Products in Elverson in the quality control department. Surviving are two daughters, Donna Martin of Green Hills, and Cynthia, married to Steven Clawges of Wernersville; four sons, Michael, Steven and Ronald Moore all of Morgantown, and Richard Moore of Birdsboro; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. Preceding her in death are two sons, Carl and Emerson, Jr. She was the last of her immediate family. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11 am at the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill. Interment will be in the Caernarvon Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10-11 am. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020