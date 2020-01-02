Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Moore Obituary
Mary A. Moore, 91, formerly of Morgantown, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Green Hills Manor, Reading. Born in Birdsboro, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Dickey) Milshaw. Her husband, Emerson L. Moore, died Dec. 31, 1995. Mary retired in 1994 from Graco Children's Products in Elverson in the quality control department. Surviving are two daughters, Donna Martin of Green Hills, and Cynthia, married to Steven Clawges of Wernersville; four sons, Michael, Steven and Ronald Moore all of Morgantown, and Richard Moore of Birdsboro; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. Preceding her in death are two sons, Carl and Emerson, Jr. She was the last of her immediate family. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11 am at the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill. Interment will be in the Caernarvon Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10-11 am. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -