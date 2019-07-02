Mary K. (Heffner) Adam, 92, of Kutztown, died

unexpectedly on Monday, July 1, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township.

She was the widow of William W. Adam, who died on

December 1, 1989. Born in Rockland Township, Mary was a daughter of the late Samuel R. and Ellen E. (Kline) Heffner. She was a member of Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kutztown and was employed as a sewing machine operator by the former H. K. Deisher Knitting Mills, Kutztown, for over 16 years. She also, along with her late husband Bill, worked on their family farm in Maxatawny Township, for many years until his passing in 1989. Mary enjoyed baking, doing cross-word and jigsaw puzzles, and gardening. She was a devoted wife, mother and sister and a loving grandmother who was looking forward to the upcoming wedding of her granddaughter, Katelyn.

Survivors: Mary is survived by her daughter, Tina L. (Adam), widow of LeRoy H. Remp, Kutztown; granddaughter, Katelyn M. Remp, fiancee of Daniel Fox, Kutztown; sister, Nettie K. (Heffner), wife of Harry H. Herman Jr.; brother, Harold K., widower of Arlene N. (Green) Heffner, both residents of Kutztown Manor Inc., Kutztown; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was predeceased by five sisters: Anna M. (Heffner) Reppert, Cora M. (Heffner) Fitzgerald, Rebecca K. Heffner, with whom she resided for many years, Alma Heffner and Pearl Heffner; and four brothers: Howard S. Heffner, Earl Heffner, Jeremiah K. Heffner, and Robert K. Heffner.

Services: A funeral service to celebrate Mary's life will be held privately by her family with interment to follow in New Bethel Zion Cemetery, Kutztown (Greenwich Township).

Services: The family requests contributions be made in Mary's memory to Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 East Main Street, Kutztown, PA 19530. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of

arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.



