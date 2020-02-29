|
|
Mary Alice A. Correll, 88, of Windsor Twp., passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, in Penn State Health St. Joseph. She was the wife of Robert L. Correll. They were married on August 27, 1949 and celebrated 70 years of marriage. Born in Ontelauee Twp., she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Emma (Kline) Hess. Mary Alice worked for 42 years for General Battery and Exide Corporation, Hamburg. She was a member of St. Paul’s (Smoke) Lutheran Church, Windsor Twp. Mary Alice loved to play bingo. She had a “green thumb” and enjoyed plants and flowers. Mary also loved her pets and animals. She was a life member of the Hamburg Game Association; and a member of Mt. Pleasant and Shartlesville Fire Companies. Mary Alice was known for her homemade candy and fasnachts. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children: Terry L. Correll, and his wife Sandra, Hamburg; Carol A. (Correll), wife of Jeffery Shaffer, Shoemakersville; and Leann G. (Correll), wife of Steve Bashore, Hamburg; seven grandchildren: Debra, Craig, Corey, Stacey, Jared, Heath and Jessica; 15 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. Mary Alice is also survived by a sister, Mae Huber, Shoemakersville. She was predeceased by her siblings: Frederick Hess, Gene Hess, Helen Riegel and Darlene Woerner. Services will be held on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Thursday 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020