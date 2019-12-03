Home

Mary Alice (Anglin) Geiger, 90 passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Mifflin Center. Her husband of 64 years, Irvin T. Geiger, Jr. died December 14, 2013. Born in Falls City, Nebraska she was the daughter of the late Newton and Orpha (Demoret) Anglin. Mary was a member of St. Paul’s UCC, Amityville and past Matron of Bird Chapter #460 O.E.S., Birdsboro. Mary is survived by 3 daughters; Barbra Anderson, Pottstown, PA, Theresa wife of Donald Hutchinson, Moneta, VA and Connie wife of Kevin Stholer, Exeter Township, PA; a brother, Delton J. Anglin, Partlow, VA, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Nancy (Bruce) Smith, Ashland, PA, 3 brothers and one sister. Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
