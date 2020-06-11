Mary Ann Bailey, 86, of Palmyra passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born July 29, 1933 in Berks County, she was a daughter of the late James B. Jr., and Ethel (Ibach) Shaner. Mary Ann was a member of Faith United Church of Christ in Grantville. She dedicated her life to serving others as a consummate volunteer at organizations such as Meals on Wheels, the Caring Cupboard and others. She celebrated the Christmas Spirit throughout the year by being a secret Santa to those in need. Surviving Mary Ann are her husband of 68 years Nelson F. Bailey; children Donna, wife of Jay Barnett, Andrew, husband of Mary Bailey, and Laurie Stotz; brother Janes, husband of Sylvia Shaner; grandchildren Matthew Tarcov, Samantha Block, Brooke Bailey, and Zachary Stotz; great grandchildren Levon and Scarlett Block; and nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Monday, June 15, 2020 at Faith United Church of Christ, 117 North Faith Road, Grantville preceded by a visitation from 9:30 AM. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Caring Cupboard, 131 North Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Road, Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.