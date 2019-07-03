Mary Ann (Seume) Cate, 75, passed from this life into the presence of her Savior on June 30, 2019, surrounded by three generations of her family.

Mary Ann spent her childhood in Houston, New Jersey, and Virginia, the daughter of Rev. Dr. Richard Seume, a

respected pastor and chaplain at Dallas Theological

Seminary, and Mary Troutman Seume, a feisty Bible

teacher. Following her graduation from Wheaton College, Ill., in 1965 with a B.A. in social work, Mary Ann served in the Peace Corps in Morocco from 1965 to 1967.

Mary Ann married Patrick O'Hair Cate, Ph.D., in 1968, and began a life of ministry with him. Together, they

planted Nepaug Congregational Church in New Hartford, Conn. For the past 40 years, they have worked with Christar, living in Iran, Egypt, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. In each international setting, Mary Ann dedicated herself to learning the language and serving women, using her skills as a social worker. After returning to the U.S., she served as the director of women's ministries for 16 years, encouraging and mentoring other women working internationally. Together with Pat, she taught at Dallas Theological Seminary, Moody Bible Institute Grad School, Word of Life Bible Institute and the Theological Seminary of Spain.

Mary Ann was also a published author. She co-edited "A Woman's Touch: A Guide for Women in Cross-cultural Ministry and From Fear to Faith," as well as writing an

independent study college textbook, "Women in Islam."

Mary Ann is survived by her beloved husband; three daughters and their spouses: Jennifer Cate (Scott Davis), of Washington, D.C., Amy Bositis (Chris Bositis), of Andover, Mass., and Julie Cate Kelly-Stump (Mark Stump), of

Chapel Hill, N.C.; seven grandchildren: Kondwani, Noah, Cecilia, Jeremiah, Moriah, Zachary and Drew; and two

sisters, Marcia Hanson (David Bennett), of Minneapolis, Minn.; and Jennifer Dalch (Charles Dalch), of Shelburne, Vt.

She was welcomed in heaven by her parents; and brother, Richard H. Seume Jr., of Houston, Texas.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, July 5, from 5 to 6:00 p.m. at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, 1113 West Main Street, Durham, NC 27701. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 11:00 a.m. at Summit En Espanol, 2415 Presidential Drive, Durham, NC 27703. The burial will take place on Monday, July 8, at 9:00 a.m. at

Brier Creek Memorial Gardens, 7600 ACC Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27617.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Arab Women Today fund, payable to Christar, 1500

International Drive, Richardson, TX 75081.



