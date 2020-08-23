1/1
Mary Ann Ferraro
Mary Ann P. Ferraro, age 85, West Lawn died on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Little Flower Manor, Darby, PA. She was born on July 3, 1935 in West Lawn, PA to the late Raymond and Mary (Holtzman) Kreitz. Mary Ann was retired from the Wilson School District as the cafeteria manager after 29 years of service, she went on to work as a data entry clerk for Meridian bank from 1993 to 1996 and was last employed as an office clerk for Bachman Roofing. Mary Ann was a member of St. John’s Reformed Church in Sinking Spring and a past member of the Eastern Star. She also served as a past president of the West Lawn Fire Company’s Ladies Auxillary. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her two sisters, Gladys Fisher and Betty Jane Halbeisen. Mary Ann is survived by her two sons, Raymond P. Ferraro and his wife Susan of Aston, PA and Ronald P. Ferraro and his wife Sheila of Millsboro, DE, sister, Jaquelin Binkley and her husband Carl of West Wyomissing, 5 grandchildren, Gina A. Jennings and her husband Robert of Millsboro, DE, Nicole A. Vance and her husband Perry of Millsboro, DE, Philip A. Ferraro and his wife Hailey of Valley Forge, PA, Meg M. Pysher and her husband Aaron of Aston, PA and Toni A. Beltran and her husband Ed of Columbia, MD, and 7 great-grandchildren, Cody, Adam, Ryan, Adilynn, Raymond, Aaron and Natalie. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 26th at 12 noon at Lamm and Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Avenue, Wernersville. A visitation will be held from 11:00am to time of service. Interment will immediately follow at Sinking Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Austim of Delaware (Sussex County), 17517 Nassau Commons Blvd., Unit 1, Lewes, DE 19958. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
