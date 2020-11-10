Mary Ann Kemp Mary Ann (Reitnauer) Kemp, 83, of Mertztown, PA, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the widow of Robert C. Kemp, who died February 17, 2011. The couple was married on May 20, 1961. Born in Allentown, and raised in Huff’s Church, Mary was a daughter of the late Warren and Evelyn (Moyer) Reitnauer. She was a graduate of Boyertown High School, class of 1955. She worked in the billing department at the former Caloric Corporation, Topton, for five years. Most recently, Mary was employed by the Brandywine Heights Area School District as an Office Aide for 31 years until her retirement in 1999. She enjoyed singing, having been a member of the senior choir of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, Mertztown, for many years. Mary also loved doing counted cross-stitch and had a love for cats. Mary is survived by her son, Craig R., husband of Jody A. (Roth) Kemp, Fleetwood; two grandsons, Brian A., husband of Emily (Crippin) Kemp, Macungie, and Eric M. Kemp, fiancé of Brittany Fear, Toronto, Can.; three step-grandchildren, Brendan J. MacLean, fiancé of Emily Genduso, Campbell, CA, Moira R. MacLean and Preston C. MacLean, Fleetwood; sister, Betty (Reitnauer) Schwenk, Souderton. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by a sister, Shirley (Reitnauer) Pappiano. A memorial service to celebrate Mary’s life will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Drive, Mertztown, PA with Reverend Dr. Jeremiah A. Sassaman officiating. Burial will follow in Longswamp Union Cemetery, Mertztown. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the church. Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be in effect. The family requests contributions be made in Mary’s memory to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 117, Mertztown, PA 19539 or The Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com
