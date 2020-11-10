1/
Mary Ann Kemp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Kemp Mary Ann (Reitnauer) Kemp, 83, of Mertztown, PA, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the widow of Robert C. Kemp, who died February 17, 2011. The couple was married on May 20, 1961. Born in Allentown, and raised in Huff’s Church, Mary was a daughter of the late Warren and Evelyn (Moyer) Reitnauer. She was a graduate of Boyertown High School, class of 1955. She worked in the billing department at the former Caloric Corporation, Topton, for five years. Most recently, Mary was employed by the Brandywine Heights Area School District as an Office Aide for 31 years until her retirement in 1999. She enjoyed singing, having been a member of the senior choir of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, Mertztown, for many years. Mary also loved doing counted cross-stitch and had a love for cats. Mary is survived by her son, Craig R., husband of Jody A. (Roth) Kemp, Fleetwood; two grandsons, Brian A., husband of Emily (Crippin) Kemp, Macungie, and Eric M. Kemp, fiancé of Brittany Fear, Toronto, Can.; three step-grandchildren, Brendan J. MacLean, fiancé of Emily Genduso, Campbell, CA, Moira R. MacLean and Preston C. MacLean, Fleetwood; sister, Betty (Reitnauer) Schwenk, Souderton. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by a sister, Shirley (Reitnauer) Pappiano. A memorial service to celebrate Mary’s life will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Drive, Mertztown, PA with Reverend Dr. Jeremiah A. Sassaman officiating. Burial will follow in Longswamp Union Cemetery, Mertztown. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the church. Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be in effect. The family requests contributions be made in Mary’s memory to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 117, Mertztown, PA 19539 or The Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ludwick Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved