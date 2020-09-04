1/1
Mary Ann Knarr
Mary Ann (Grubb) Knarr Mary Ann (Grubb) Knarr, 85, went home to be with the Lord on September 3, 2020. Visitation will take place on September 9, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Berean Bible Church, 2675 East High St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Limerick Garden of Memories. Following the interment, there will be a luncheon, to honor Mary Ann’s service at the Camp. The meal will be served outdoors at Camp Sankanac, 68 Bertolet School Rd., Spring City, PA 19475. Camp Sankanac is graciously hosting us and your presence will help us honor her life and ministry. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. For a complete obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Berean Bible Church
SEP
9
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Berean Bible Church
SEP
9
Interment
Limerick Garden of Memories
