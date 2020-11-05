1/1
Mary Ann Lafferty
Mary Ann Lafferty Mary Ann Lafferty, 77, of Leesport, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of Marlin P. Lafferty. Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Martha (Weaver) Good. Mary Ann was a 1960 graduate of Penn Manor High School. She worked as a hairdresser, seamstress at Singing Needles in Leola, and part-time at Good's Furniture. Mary Ann worked with her husband for thirteen years for Campus Crusade for Christ. She was a member of Community Evangelical Congregational Church, Sinking Spring. Mary Ann was a Sunday School teacher at various churches where her husband served as Pastor, and was a great partner in his ministry. Mary Ann enjoyed riding with Marlin on his motorcycle, planting flowers and doing yard work. She loved her grandkids and enjoyed keeping up with them through texting. Mary Ann also enjoyed shopping, going to lunch and laughing with her sisters. Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons: Gregory P. Lafferty, husband of Deane, Kennett Square; and Kevin B. Lafferty, husband of Julie, Broomall; and eight grandchildren: Kelsey Walters, wife of Tim; Krista Lafferty; Ryan Lafferty; Jeniah Rivera; Justice Torres; Jordan Lafferty; Kurtis Lafferty and Brent Lafferty. Mary Ann is also survived by one sister: Sara Jane Witmer, Willow Street. She was predeceased by a brother: Richard Good; and a sister: Pauline Baker. Services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Community Evangelical Congregational Church, 51 Green Valley Road, Sinking Spring. Burial will follow in Bridgeville E.C. Cemetery, Narvon. A viewing will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, 7:00 to 9:00 pm at Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport and Saturday, November 7, 2020, 10:00 to 11:00 am in the church. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hope For The Children, 100 W. Park Avenue, Myerstown, PA 17067. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
