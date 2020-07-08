Mary Ann Ohlinger, of Temple, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Warren L. Ohlinger. Mary Ann, a daughter of the late Harry D. and Anna M. (Batz) Keener, was born in Reading. She is survived by a son, Shane Ohlinger, Reading; a brother, Jack L. Keener; a sister, Linda Oxenreider; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard D. Keener and Curtis Keener; and a sister, Marilyn A. Lebo. She was a member of Zion Spies Evangelical Church, Reading, where she was very active in the both the church and Safe Berks. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and loved her dogs. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 17th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 AM, Friday, July 17th, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Spies Zion Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Safe Berks, 255 Chestnut St. Reading, PA 19602.