Mary Ann Roland Mary Ann Roland, 92, formerly of Reading, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in her residence at the Highlands at Wyomissing. She was the widow of Dr. John H. Roland, local dentist, who passed in 1999. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Ray and Ella (Barthold) Wanner. Mary graduated from Reading High School in 1945. She and John “Jack” married in 1948. Mary loved being a wife and mother, and she had a gift for hospitality. Her shoo-fly pie was well known and well anticipated by her friends and family. She took on an active role with the Berks County Dental Association’s Women’s Auxiliary. Mary also served for several years on the Board of the E.C. Retirement Home in Myerstown, PA. Mary was a member of Community Evangelical Church and formerly a member of St. Paul’s E.C. Church. She was active in the choir and in the children’s ministry. Mary will be remembered by her children: John W. Roland, Esq., husband of Janis, of Sinking Spring; Dr. Daniel R. Roland, husband of Michele, of Sinking Spring; and Rev. Ann E. Steel, wife of Rev. Paul W. Steel, of York; her grandchildren: Katherine Allen, wife of Brent, of Danville CA; Rebecca Roland of Spring Township; Andrew J. Roland, husband of Barbara, of Sinking Spring; Daniel G. Roland of Flying Hills; Thomas J. Roland, husband of Dana, of Philadelphia; Rachel Radcliffe, wife of John, of Abington; Mary C. Steel, wife of Lucas T. Corish, of York, of York; P. Timothy Steel, husband of Caitlin, of York; and Elizabeth A. Brunsting, wife of Adam J., of Sinking Spring. Mary is also survived by her eleven great-grandchildren: William, Alex, Charlotte, Alice, Matthew, Evelyn, William, Ruby, Micah, Caroline, and Jackson. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by her sisters, Vera Morris and Vivian Wagner. Due to the global pandemic, services for Mary will be held privately at her family’s convenience. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be offered in her memory to the Community Evangelical Church, 51 Green Valley Road | Sinking Spring, PA 19608, or to the Evangelical Seminary, 121 S. College St, Myerstown PA 17067. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
