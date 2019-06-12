Mary Ann Athena Stengel, 75, entered

into rest Sunday, June 9, 2019.

She was the wife of Dr. James N. Stengel for 53 years. Mary Ann was born July 23, 1943, in Reading, Pa., daughter of the late Steve X. Gallas and Mary Louise (Distasio) Gallas.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by Steve X. Gallas Jr., brother; and Stephen Nicholas Stengel, son.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Dr. James N. Stengel; son, James Nicholas Stengel Jr. and wife Wendy; daughter, Janie; son, Joseph Steven Stengel; grandchildren: Steven Christopher, James Nicolas Stengel III, Samantha Athena and Abigail Louise; brother, James Martin Gallas, Ph.D. and wife Christina, of San Antonio, Texas; and sister-in-law, Stephanie Gallas, of Williamsburg, Va.; in addition, one niece and three nephews.

Mary Ann was a 1961 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Reading. She was an elementary school music teacher after graduation from Philadelphia Music Academy, now University of the Arts.

She was active in York Symphony Auxiliary and served as chairwoman for the Andre Watts Benefit Concert in 1993. Mary Ann was also influential in the Symphony Holiday Musicales. She was asked to speak at the American

Symphony Association National Meeting about her

fundraising endeavors.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York, PA 17402. Viewings will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., both at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Road York, PA 17402 or York Symphony Association, 50 North George Street, York, PA 17401.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and

Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

