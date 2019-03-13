Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann (Owens) Szustak.

Mary Ann Owens Szustak, 80, passed away March 12, 2019, at her home in Reading, Pa. Mary Ann was the wife of Colonel Frank Szustak USA (Ret).

Mary Ann graduated from Erie, PA Villa Maria Academy, Class of 1955. She married Frank in St Anne's Church, Erie, in 1959 and was the mother of five children, 20 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mary Ann lived in many locations in her years as a devoted army wife including during the Vietnam War. She was always a stronghold to her family.

She was the daughter of the late George and Mary Owens (Simko); and predecease by one brother, George Owens Jr.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 60 years, are her daughters: Mary Van Shiver and her husband, Steve; Ann Jinks and her husband, James; Catherine Drake and her husband, Rick; also her two sons, F. Patrick Szustak, and

Michael Szustak and wife, Lisa.

Mary Ann lived a life of faith, gratitude and generosity. She graciously volunteered her time to her family, the

community, school and the church. Mary Ann was a

respected member of the Erie District Sodality, Red Cross volunteer, Wilson High School Football Mother's Club,

Parent Teacher Organization, competitive tennis player and Lay Eucharistic Minister at St Ignatius Loyola Church. Mary Ann was loved by everyone she ever met, always asking, "What can I do for you?"

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Albany Drive, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Visitation to include a time to express your condolences will be Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Contributions can be made in her memory to Compasses, 1001 James Drive, Suite B-34, Lee sport, PA 19533.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



