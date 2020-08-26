Mary Anna (Palmer) Dickinson, 92, formerly of West Reading and Wyomissing, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at her daughter’s Bethel Township home. She was the widow of Richard D. Dickinson, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Reading, Mary was the daughter to the late John H. & Eva G. (Good) Palmer. Mary was a 1945 graduate of Reading High School and a 1949 graduate of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse at the Reading Hospital, a school nurse, a private duty nurse, and retired from the PA public Dept. of Health as a public health nurse. After retirement, Mary and Richard enjoyed traveling and spending time at their beach home in Delaware. She enjoyed reading, Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles. While at Country Meadows and Poplar run, Mary especially enjoyed BINGO. Mary attended St. James Church, West Reading where throughout the years she participated in the choir mother’s guild, VBS, senior choir and craft group. Mary is survived by daughters Patricia Dickinson Healey, of West Reading; Diane L. Long & husband William, of Bethel, PA; son David R. Dickinson & wife Jennifer, of Millersville, PA; grandchildren; Allison Long, Erin Healey, Rebecca Medline & husband Joshua, Erik Long & fiancé Jessica Fisher, Sarah Good & husband Jeremy, Bryce Long & wife Ashley, Rachel Latham; 6 great grandchildren Mia, Bella, Kylie, Braeden, Parker & Keenan. She is also survived by her sister Faye Carroll, of Reading and her brother John K. Palmer, of Wyomissing. Funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, August 31, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, and prayer services will commence at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Jeff Stonesifer officiating. Graveside committal will follow, at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. In accordance with CDC guidelines, attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and face masks are required in the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com
for the Dickinson family.