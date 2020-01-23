|
|
Mary Anne Bushinski, 84, formerly of Shillington, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in Berkshire Commons, following a courageous battle with dementia. She resided at Berkshire Commons for 26 months and was previously a guest at Mifflin Court. Mrs. Bushinski was the wife of the late Albert J. Bushinski, who passed away in August 2003. Born in Oakdale, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary E. (Homyak) Dulin. She was a 1948 graduate of East Union Township High School and a 1953 graduate of Mt. Saint Macrina Academy in Uniontown, where she was the Salvadorian. She was a member of Saint John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church and was employed by Bell Labs in the clerical department. Mrs. Bushinski is survived by her daughter, Marie T. Szurgot, wife of Stephen M. Szurgot, of Mount Penn; and her grandchildren, Jessica M. Szurgot and Joshua S. Szurgot, husband of Juliana Szurgot; along with several nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas M. Dulin. Funeral procession will depart Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, Monday, January 27, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Kerrick and Mitti Roads, Shillington, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Monday, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caring Hospice, 400 Commerce Drive, Fort Washington, PA 19034, in memory of Mrs. Mary Anne Bushinski. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020