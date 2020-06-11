Mary Anne Piscitelli, 73, formerly of West Lawn, passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2020, in her Myerstown residence. She was the loving wife of David Piscitelli. They were married on July 26, 1969, in St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Reading; they had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Norbert Paul "Yummy" and Clara C. (Winterhalter) Billinger. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1964 and Kutztown University in 1968 and 1971 earning her bachelor's and master's degrees in education. She took additional course work at Millersville University. Mary Anne was a teacher in the Reading School District, Saucon Valley School District and the Wilson School District for many years retiring in 2005. She was a member of Mary Gate of Heaven, Myerstown and a former member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Sinking Spring. In addition to her husband she is survived by three children: Angela M. Piscitelli, Harrisburg; Maria M., wife of Jonathan Bickel, Myerstown; and John D., husband of Allison Piscitelli, West Lawn. Two grandchildren, Grace A. Piscitelli and Lucy M. Bickel also survive her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at both the Mass and burial; the family thanks everyone willing to support them during their time of loss. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Special Olympics or Mary Gate of Heaven RCC. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.