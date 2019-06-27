Mary Belle Connolly, 81, formerly of Reading, died June 26, 2019, at Laurel Center, Tilden Township.

Born, August 18, 1937, in Philadelphia, she was a

daughter of the late Thomas Francis Connolly Sr., and

Marian A. (Smalley) Crist.

She was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School.

Mary Belle was employed as an insurance adjuster with CNA Insurance Company for over 44 years.

She enjoyed gardening, listening to gospel music and traveling. She also enjoyed volunteering and doing service for the Lord. A lover of animals, she especially loved cats. She also loved "her" red wine.

Surviving is her sister, Marie (Connolly) Royer, of

Temple; her four nieces: Bev, wife of Bruce Bredbenner, of Perry Township; Julie, wife of Don Good, of

Hummelstown; Linda Schultz, of Temple; and JoAnne Moyer, of Hamburg; and two nephews, Steven, husband of Sharon Deputy, of Florida, and Thomas Deputy, of Temple. There are also several great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews surviving.

Mary Belle was preceded in death by her brother,

Thomas F. Connolly Jr.

Services will be held Monday at 10 a.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 9-10 a.m. Burial will follow at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



