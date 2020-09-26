Mary Anastasia Blissett Mary Anastasia Blissett passed away on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. She was 66 years young. Mary was born on October 5th, 1953 in New London, WI to David Thomas Blissett and Helen Anastasia Blissett (Halstead). She is survived by her two sons, Andrew J. Cain and Jared M. Cain; as well as her three siblings, Thomas Blissett, Jone Johnson and husband David Johnson, and Victoria Dilley and husband Glen Dilley. Also surviving are her nieces, Angela Blissett, Lia Johnson, Mary Maddox, and Wanda Dilley, and nephew, David Blissett. Mary was a graduate of New London High School where she played oboe in the HS band; she went on to earn her B.A. as a Medical Technologist at Lakeland College in Sheboygan, WI where she was a Phi Delta Omega sorority sister. For over thirty years, Mary was employed by Quest Diagnostics, most recently as the Leader of Product & Process Development and National Clinical Testing Services. Retired since 2014, Mary had grown accustomed to life in retirement, often to be found with new friends at lunch, church events, the Reading Symphony Orchestra, or simply enjoying the tranquility of her back patio amongst the birds and the sounds of her wind chimes. Avid in her church, Community United Church of Christ in Reading, PA, Mary also loved to spend her time cross stitching with friends or by herself, often making home-made ornaments for her siblings and the church’s bizarre. Always reading, Mary was active in book clubs and at her local library. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Community UCC (3330 St. Lawrence Ave, Reading PA 19606) or to The Humane Society of Berks County (1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604).



