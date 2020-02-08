|
|
Mary Ellen Brady, 71, of Sinking Spring was called to heaven suddenly on February 1, 2020. Anyone who knows Mary, knows that her family came first. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was the most selfless and caring person, a true angel during her time here on earth. She will be missed by her heartbroken family, including husband Thomas R. Brady, sons; Thomas I., husband of Kimberly Brady of Muhlenberg Township, Matthew, husband of Debra Brady of Shartlesville, and Joel, husband of Jennifer Brady of Sinking Spring, sister Rebecca Freed of Hamburg. She will never be forgotten by her nine grandchildren who were the center of her heart: Emily, Eric, Austin, Ashley, Zoee, Steven, Kyle, McKenzie, Daniel, and one great-granddaughter Charlie. Mary was born in Reading, a daughter of the late Irvin and Doris (Maidenford)Knoblauch. She had been employed by the State of Pennsylvania and had also worked part-time at Target. Funeral services were private at the convenience of the family. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc.,Reading, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020