Mary Adaline Brown (Heffner), from
Womelsdorf, Pa., went to be with Jesus on June 26, 2019, at the age of 94 years young and still sharp as a tack.
Mary was born on April 22, 1925, to John and Mary Heffner, from Brownsville, Pa. Mary graduated from Wilson High School.
She was preceded to Heaven by her parents; husband Frank; and brothers ,William and Donald Heffner.
Mary was a member of Saint Daniels Lutheran Church, Robesonia, Pa. She will be missed by her cat, Susie; her
sister, Dorothy Donoho, of Utah; nephew, Bruce Heffner, of Arizona; and many nieces residing all over the United States.
A service will be organized in the near future, details of which can be obtained from Saint Daniels @ 610 693 5145. Henninger Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of
arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com