Mary Adaline Brown (Heffner), from

Womelsdorf, Pa., went to be with Jesus on June 26, 2019, at the age of 94 years young and still sharp as a tack.

Mary was born on April 22, 1925, to John and Mary Heffner, from Brownsville, Pa. Mary graduated from Wilson High School.

She was preceded to Heaven by her parents; husband Frank; and brothers ,William and Donald Heffner.

Mary was a member of Saint Daniels Lutheran Church, Robesonia, Pa. She will be missed by her cat, Susie; her

sister, Dorothy Donoho, of Utah; nephew, Bruce Heffner, of Arizona; and many nieces residing all over the United States.

A service will be organized in the near future, details of which can be obtained from Saint Daniels @ 610 693 5145. Henninger Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of

arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com



