Mary C. Burch, 93, of Douglassville, Pa., passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born August 27, 1925, in Hickman, Tenn., to the late Luther and Cornelia Crawford.
She retired as a Photo Typesetter from Hercules Inc. after over 30 years of service.
She had a passion for trapshooting throughout the east coast and was active for a long time at the West Chester Gun Club. She continued to meet friends at the South End Gun Club of Reading. She enjoyed hunting, crabbing and being outdoors. She loved to travel and enjoyed her other hobbies of photography, painting and gardening. She was an accomplished seamstress and showed an enthusiasm for life in all of her endeavors.
She is survived by her life partner, Martin Stover, her companion of many years; her daughter Tina Graham (Michael); and her two sons, David Burch (Lori) and Anthony Burch.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Ave., Malvern, Pa. A memorial service will be held September 5, 2019 at Lane Funeral Home in Rossville, Ga. Interment to follow at Tennessee Georgia Memorial Park.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019